ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next time the ball is tossed up, it will count. Richard Pitino’s Lobo men’s basketball team finished the exhibition portion of their schedule with an 86-73 victory over New Mexico Highlands Cowboys Wednesday night.

In both exhibition games, the Lobos have been limited in showing what kind of offense they plan to run during the regular season. Senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. had a team-high 25 points while sophomore guard Donovan Dent scored 23 points.

The Lobos struggled at the free throw line only shooting 62 percent, but they found offense through defense, scoring 25 points off of 21 turnovers from the Cowboys. The Lobos start the season Monday when they host Texas Southern. Game time at The Pit is 7:30 pm.