ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes are already coming to the Lobos Men’s Basketball roster. With starting big man Morris Udeze out of eligibility, the Lobos will also be without another major contributor moving forward. Two-time captain KJ Jenkins announced, via his Instagram story, that he is entering the transfer portal.

Jenkins came to UNM in the 2021-22 season as a JUCO transfer from Kilgore College and became an instant spark for the Lobos offense. Over the last two seasons, number zero appeared in 63 games for the cherry and silver, starting in five, and made 108 three-pointers. This season, Jenkins shot 55.4% from three-point range in Mountain West play, which is the highest ever by a Lobo, and scored a conference-best 268 points off the bench.

Jenkins is leaving the program with no ill will; in his Instagram story, he said, “New Mexico!!! Thank you, forever a Lobo.” He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

While multiple players will not be returning to the team, the Lobos have already signed two high school recruits. Four-star guard Tru Washington from Phoenix comes to the Lobos with a strong resume from high school and prep ball, averaging over 21 points and seven rebounds per game. In the frontcourt, UNM has signed 6’8″ forward Jadyn Toppin from the Dallas area.