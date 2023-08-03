ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team began training camp for the 2023 season on Thursday night. Plenty of new faces in skill positions flashed, but with new players and a new system, there were some growing pains. Despite some mistakes, the team believes that if they keep up the energy over the next few weeks, things will fall into shape.

“A lot of positives,” said coach Gonzales. “We threw a couple of too many interceptions on offense, but that means we took, a couple, two interceptions on defense. I thought the energy, the effort was outstanding and if we practice with that effort, we can get better every single day.”

Meanwhile receiver and returner Luke Wysong was recognized today. Wysong was named one of 53 players on the Paul Hornung award watch list, which honors the most versatile player in college football. Despite the recognition, Wysong remains focused on doing whatever he can to capture the Lobos 5th conference title.

“I don’t really care about that,” he said. “I mean, I want to win five. I want to have a good team this year.”