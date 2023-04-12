ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s golf team is set to begin the Mountain West Tournament on Tuesday. The tournament will be played at the Dinah Shore Course at Mission Hills near Palm Springs, California, which is a course that almost every Lobo has played on.

“I think we need to take advantage of just the experience that we all have going in,” said senior Lauren Lehigh. “So using the course knowledge that we have and just making sure that we hit fairways and greens.”

“We kind of know what to expect and the shots to hit so we can kind of visualize and prepare well for it before,” Myah McDonald said.

The Mountain West tournament will take place April 18-20.