ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A two-win team coming into The Pit Thursday night, the UNM Lobo women’s basketball team probably thought it would be business as usual, a home win. Southern Utah had other plans as they shocked the Lobos 58-40.

Poor shooting and turnovers doomed the Lobos. The Lobos only shot 27 percent for the game and committed 16 turnovers. UNM Center Charlotte Kohl led the way for the Lobos as the only player scoring in double figures. Kohl had 12 points and pulled down 6 rebounds.

With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 7-3 on the season. They are back on the floor Sunday to host Hampton at 2 pm.