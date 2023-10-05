ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday. Overall, the Lobos will play 18 games in the Pit, including nine non-conference games and nine games against Mountain West opponents.

The Lobos non-conference schedule features five games against opponents UNM will face for the first time, as well as six opponents that UNM has an all time winning record against. Of note, UNM will travel to Pepperdine (Nov 9) and Gonzaga (Dec 22).

UNM will also play in a tournament during Thanksgiving weekend. The Lobos will play Montana State and Georgia Tech in Cancun, Mexico in the Cancun Challenge.

The Rio Grande rivalry will only be for one game this year. The Lobos will host NMSU on Saturday, December 2 prior to the men’s teams that night.

The Lobos first regular season game will be on Monday, November 6 against Texas Southern. That game will also be a double-header as the men play Texas Southern following the women’s team.