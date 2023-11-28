ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern Illinois punched the Lobos in the mouth in the first half, but UNM but clawed back to force overtime. In the end, the girls wearing cherry and silver left the Pit with a 81-78 win.

UNM was outscored 24-15 in the first quarter and allowed Eastern Illinois to convert on 10-17 shooting. The hole was deep, but so was the fight in the Lobos. After trailing by 11 at half, UNM began to press defensively, and only allowed 23 points from the Panthers. UNM went on to force overtime and ended the extra period on a 7-0 run to win.

“I’ve said it since the beginning, I like our team,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “I like their attitudes, I like their work ethic, all that stuff. We just have to figure out how we can win games. It was good to get out on top tonight.”

It was a career night for two Lobos. Paula Reus finished with a career-high 25 points, while Viane Cumber ended the night with her first career double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

UNM is back at the Pit on Saturday against NMSU. The game will tip off at 1 p.m.