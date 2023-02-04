ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It seemed like everything was falling early for the Lobo women’s basketball team on Saturday. UNM built an early lead thanks to 71% shooting, and the Lobos were able to hold on for a 83-78 win.

For the third consecutive game, at least four Lobos scored in double-figures. Aniyah Augmon and Paul Reus tied for the team lead with 17 each, while Viane Cumber and Tora Duff finished with 16 and 13 respectively. In addition, Tay Duff reached 1,000 career points during the victory.

“It was good because they’re really good defensively,” coach Bradbury said. “It’s kind of what they hang their hat on. Offensively we were very efficient.”

Next up for the Lobos is a road game at Boise State on Thursday. That game tips at 6:30 and will stream on the Mountain West Network.