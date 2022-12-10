ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is no Rio Grande Rivalry for the UNM and NMSU basketball teams this season, the rivalry lives on for the women. UNM is set to host New Mexico State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Aggies got the better of the Lobos in the first matchup of the year, winning 73-64 in overtime, however the teams have been going in opposite directions since then. After the November 15 matchup, UNM went on to win four out of six, while NMSU lost four out of five.

“I think we are getting better,” UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “I cant tell you exactly where we are at on the scale but I do think we are getting better and hopefully we will be at our best into February and march.”