ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team got back in the win column on Friday night. The Lobos took down Utah State 71-67 and improved to 11-5 on the year.

The Lobos bounced back nicely against the Aggies after the team’s recent loss on Saturday. UNM was able to force 21 Utah State turnovers and the Lobos also pulled in 17 offensive rebounds.

UNM was led by Viane Cumber with 21 points and 11 rebounds. She was one of three Lobos to finish in double-figures, as Nyah Wilson (16) and Aniyah Augmon (13) also eclipsed the mark. Wilson also recorded a double-double with 10 assists.

Up next for the Lobos is a road game at Colorado State on Saturday. That game will tipoff at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network.