NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team took care of business on the road on Thursday night. The Lobos took down Pepperdine 57-48 and are now 2-0 to start the season.

From the opening quarter, the Lobos defense was ferocious as they held the Waves to only four points in the first period. From there, UNM was able to gain a comfortable lead and kept it the rest of the way.

The Lobos also held Pepperdine to 32% from the field and forced 17 turnovers.

Junior guard Aniyah Augmon was all over the floor for the Lobos as she led in multiple categories. She led the team in points (16), rebounds (9) and tied for the team lead in assists (3).

UNM now returns to the Pit for a game on Sunday. The Lobos will host Tarleton at 2 p.m.