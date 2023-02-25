ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team honored four seniors on Saturday following UNM’s last home game of the season. Shai McGruder, Tay Duff, Tora Duff and Amaya Brown all celebrated as the the Lobos took down Utah State 111-55.

“It’s a very emotional day because it really just hit me that this is my actual last one,” said McGruder. “That was really it.”

“It was an emotional day, like this is the last home game, but we just all went out there and had fun,” Brown said.

A program record seven Lobos finished in double-figures, including all four seniors. While McGruder led the way with 17, the wealth was shared with Cumber (14), Tay Duff (13), van Bennekom (12), Brown (11), Tora Duff (11) and Bates (11). Brown also finished with a double-double thanks to her 10 rebounds.

The Lobos still have one game remaining in the regular season. UNM plays Fresno State on the road on Tuesday and will also play in the Mountain West Tournament beginning on March 5.