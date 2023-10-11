ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in a few years, there aren’t many expectations around the Mountain West for the Lobo women’s basketball team to contend for a title. This year’s preseason poll was revealed during the conference media day on Wednesday, and UNM was predicted to finish in the middle of the pack in 6th place out of 11 teams.

The Lobos are coming off 21-13 overall record and 12-6 record inside the Mountain West. UNM was granted a four seed in the 2023 conference tournament, but was knocked out in the opening round by San Diego State.

This year, the Lobos only return three players who have seen significant minutes in cherry and silver, and the team has also added six new faces. Now, the team looks to play a new brand of basketball.

“Schematically we will be drastically different and personnel wise we will be drastically different,” said head coach Mike Bradbury. “So, its refreshing. We played basically with the exact same team for 3-straight years, and we won a lot of games with those guys, and now its kind of like we are starting new. I like our talent and I like where we are at now.”

The team will open the season on Monday, November 6 against Texas Southern.