ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team opened its conference schedule against Air Force on Sunday. The Lobos offensive surge continued, as UNM went on to win 70-58.

While the typical three-pointers weren’t falling for the ‘bos, the team found other ways to get it done. The team shot 28-55 from the field (51%) and Shai McGruder filled the stat sheet yet again. No. 13 recorded a double-double in the first half, and was the game’s leading scorer (21 points) and rebounder (13).

“I give credit to our kids, they battled and I thought for the most part we were pretty good offensively,” said coach Bradbury. “We didn’t turn it over, we were able to get some shots. And then defensively we kept them in front for the most part.”

The Lobos, now 1-0 in conference play, now travel to Laramie, WY on Thursday. UNM and the Cowgirls tipoff at 6:30 p.m.