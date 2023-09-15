NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Freedom in Music project will be holding its 11th annual Blues Festival at the historic Lobo Theater. The Blues Festival will be Saturday, September 23, from 4 – 10 p.m. Admission is $20.

The event will feature a 40 Minute Documentary about The Freedom in Music Project, music by the Alamosa Elementary School’s Guitar Program, the High Desert Blues Band, Vicente Griego & Revozo and Levi Platero and Cody Jasper. All money raised during the event will go toward buying acoustic and classical guitars for kids. There will be

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.