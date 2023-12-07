ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the current state of college athletics, a coaching change typically means a massive roster overhaul. After Bronco Mendenhall was announced as the next head coach, he met with the team with the hope of retaining players in cherry and silver.

“I was able to have a chance to talk to our team collectively, and eager and optimistic, and hopeful and engaged is how I would describe what I saw last night,” said Mendenhall.

When Danny Gonzales was fired as head coach, a few key players immediately entered the portal including Tavian Combs, Jermarius Lewis and JC Davis. The number of Lobo departures is yet to be determined, as many players waited to meet the new coaching staff before making a decision.

“A lot of people were kind of nervous about what is going to happen next, but when you get a great coach like Coach Bronco, I mean it gives you a great reason to stay,” said quarterback Devon Dampier.

In addition to the culture he intends to build, Mendenhall spoke about the scheme, or lack thereof, that he intends to run with the Lobos. The focus will be tailored to his players in a given season or week.

“You will see flexibility, you will see adaptation, and you will see hybrids. I also believe that the hardest things to play against or to fight against in the world of warfare as the things that you cant name.”

“I love his plan going into this,” Dampier said. “I think I am crafty in a lot of different ways and I think I can fit in the offense the way he wants it to be ran.”

“I am going to fit well in any system and you know I am just going to do me, and I will contribute to the offense like the previous year,” running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt said. “I am looking forward to things changing this fall, like ASAP.”

While the Lobos haven’t had a winning season since 2016, Mendenhall is up for the challenge. in his 17 years as a head coach, his team has been bowl eligible 16 times.

“I know it can be done, I want it to be done, and I wouldn’t have taken this job unless I thought I was the person to do it, and is it a challenge, what better challenge to take.”