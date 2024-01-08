ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The plan is to go into the Thomas and Mack Center and leave with a win over UNLV on Tuesday night. Richard Pitino’s UNM Lobo men’s basketball team has prospered in the state of Nevada this season. They have played in two tournaments, the Ball Dawgs Classic and the Jack Jones Classic. Those respective tournaments have yielded four victories for the cherry and silver.

But, it will be Mountain West Conference play this time and it means more in a rough and tumble conference that is having a banner year. “Next game, you know, I mean, that’s got to be the mentality with us,” said Pitino. “UNLV is talented. I watched a little bit of that San Diego State game. You know, they can’t beat a lot of teams. Obviously, it’s always hard to win on the road. I think if we continue to defend like we do, defense travels, rebounding travels. So, if we do that we’ll have a shot but, we certainly know all of these games are really, really hard.”

The 13-2 Lobos first road trip in the league ended in defeat at Colorado State last week. The Lobos rebounded with a 17-point victory over Wyoming at home this past Saturday to square up their conference record at 1-1. The 7-6 Rebels played their first league game last Saturday, falling on the road at last year’s Mountain West champion and national runner-up San Diego State.

The Rebels have enjoyed success against the Lobos, winning eight of the last nine meetings, including the last five at the Thomas and Mack Center. Despite those numbers, they will not take the Lobos lightly. “New Mexico’s got three really good guards and they’re really physical inside with their two bigs,” said UNLV guard Justin Webster. “So, all we’ve been doing is working on toughness, trying to execute everything the coaches been telling us.” The UNM Lobos and UNLV Rebels have an 8:30 pm start time on FS1 Tuesday night.