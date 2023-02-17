ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The losing streak has ended at 4 games. Richard Pitino’s UNM Lobos basketball team dominated San Jose State on the road Friday night 96-68.

Jaelen House returned to the lineup from a hamstring injury, inspiring his team and delivering the ball to a very active Morris Udeze. Udeze finished the game with a double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was close behind with 27 points. They were the only Lobos to score in double figures. Omari Moore led the Spartans with 18 points. The Lobos shot 61 percent in a game where the outcome was never in doubt.

The win has given the Lobos 20 victories for the season. At 20-7 overall, the Lobos are 7-7 in the Mountain West. The win was much needed for a Lobos team that seemed to have lost some of their swagger after starting the season at 14-0.

The Lobos are at Boise State Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on FS1 with a 8:30 pm start time.