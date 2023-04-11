ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Lobos got hit hard by the transfer portal, the team picked up its first addition to the 2023-24 squad. Iona forward/center Nelly Junior Joseph announced his transfer to UNM on Tuesday.

The Benin, Nigeria native played the last three seasons for the Gaels and Richard Pitino’s father, Rick. The 6’10” post player is coming off his best career season, as he averaged 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, which includes a 21 point performance against UNM.

“The reason I chose New Mexico is that I wanted to be part of a program that has the potential for success in the long term,” said Junior Joseph. “With Coach Pitino at the helm, I am confident he can build upon the foundation that has already been established.”

Junior Joseph comes to New Mexico with two years of eligibility remaining.