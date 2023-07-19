ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, there are few expectations for the UNM football in the Mountain West. The 2023 conference preseason poll was announced on Wednesday and the Lobos were selected in last place.

Not only is UNM predicted to finish in 12th place, but the gap between the Lobos and the rest of the pack is somewhat significant. Boise State led the charge with 433 points and 28 first place votes, compared to New Mexico’s 60 points. Of the 12 teams in the conference, ten received at least 100 points.

The Lobos are coming off a 2-10 record and the team has not won a game against a Mountain West opponent Since October 23, 2021. In total, UNM has only won three Mountain West games over the past three years.

Also announced on Wednesday were the preseason All-Mountain West teams. Only one Lobo was selected and it was kick returner Christian Washington. Also, former Volcano Vista and Lobos linebacker Cody Moon was selected in his first season with San Diego State.