ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With any possibility of a bowl game completely out of the picture, Danny Gonzales and his UNM Lobos will try to finish the 2023 football season on a high note. At 3-7 overall, 1-5 in the Mountain West, the Lobos have two more games left on their schedule. If they just win one of those games they will do something they haven’t done since 2016. They will finish the season with more than 3 wins. The Lobos had a bowl victory and 9 wins in 2016 under, the head coach, Bob Davie.

Current players want to close out with a pair of victories to honor their teammates. “I think we’ve shown all season we don’t quit,” said UNM freshman QB Devon Dampier. “Out of all of our games, we’ve always tried to finish until that clock says zero. So, that’s what we’re going to do. The people still in that room, that’s what we’re going to go out with. At the end of the day, we’re brothers. Some people, it’s going to be there last game. So, everybody is going to be 100 going into the next couple of games.”

Lobos freshman safety Dereck Moore feels the same way. “We just got to keep going,” said Moore. Two more games, some players are not going to play again. So, we got to keep playing for them. We got to play as hard as we can, try to win as many games as we can for them.”

The Lobos are at 8-2 Fresno State on Saturday. The game has an 8:30 pm start time on FS1.