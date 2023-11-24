NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a wild game that nearly took four and a half hours. After regulation and two overtime periods, the Lobos season came to a close with a 44-41 loss to Utah State. on Friday.

The game was chaotic from the start. After a touchdown on each of the game’s first three possessions, the penalties started to rack up on both sides. In total, there were 28 penalties for 338 yards, which is a new FBS season high.

The Lobos once again found success on the ground game and rushed for 337 yards. Jacory Croskey-Merritt once again eclipsed 200 yards, as he finished the game with 233 yards on 31 attempts. He also reached 1,000 yards on the season thanks to Friday’s performance.

While the Lobos did much of their damage on the ground game, so did the Aggies. Utah State ran for 302 yards. UNM had trouble containing Utah State quarterback Levi Williams, as he rushed for 153 yards and the game-winning scramble touchdown.

UNM finishes the season with a 4-8 record.