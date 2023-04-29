ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since 2018, a UNM football player was selected in the NFL Draft. Safety Jerrick Reed II is the latest Lobo to turn pro.

Reed was drafted in the 6th round (198 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks. He is the first Lobo drafted by Seattle since Steve Myer in 1976 and highest drafted Lobo since 2009.

“Just enjoying the moment, thankful for the moment, blessed to be in this situation, but we still got work to do,” said Reed. “Now I have another goal and now my goal is to make an active roster, to play this upcoming season.”

During his time at UNM, Reed racked up 164 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 29 passes deflected, two forced fumbles and one touchdown. Most recently, the Olive Branch, MS native was given the Bill Brannin award, which goes to the Lobos most valuable player.