ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team will be in the national spotlight for nearly half of its games in 2023. The UNM national television schedule was revealed on Wednesday with the Lobos playing on a network a total of five times.

Of the five games, four are set to be on the road with the final to be played at University stadium. Two games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, two on Fox’s Networks and the season opener will be on ESPN.

Saturday, September 2 @ Texas A&M – 5 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, October 28 @ Nevada – 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, November 11 @ Boise State – TBA on Fox Sports

Saturday, November 18 @ Fresno State – TBA on Fox Sports

Friday, November 24 vs Utah State – 1:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

