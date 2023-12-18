ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – His journey after high school has taken him from Kilgore Junior College to Florida International and now to New Mexico. Wallace Unamba announced his commitment to the University of New Mexico Lobos by way of social media on Monday.

The six-foot-six, 332-pound left tackle told KRQE Sports that he is a three-time junior college All-American. He will have two years of eligibility remaining as he comes to UNM.

Unamba said he is looking forward to competing for a starting spot and will be on campus for spring football. The Lobos are in need of offensive linemen after losing a few of them to the transfer portal.