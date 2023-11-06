ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, the Lobos have made a midseason coordinator change. On Monday the team announced that special teams coordinator Jamie Christian has been fired.

“I appreciate all of the hard work that Coach Christian has put into the program, but I feel a change in leadership in that area is in order,” said head coach Danny Gonzales.

The change comes following Saturday’s 56-14 loss to UNLV where the Rebels dominated in the return game. UNLV returned three punts and one kickoff for an average of over 50 yards per return.

Christian has served as the special teams coordinator in each of the past four seasons and was part of Gonzales’ original staff. This marks the second coordinator to be fired mid-season under Gonzales, following the departure of offensive coordinator Derek Warehime last year.

Special teams responsibilities will be spread out throughout the coaching staff for the rest of this season