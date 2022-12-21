ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 11 recruits officially joined the UNM football team on Wednesday as part of national signing day. In total, eight of the 11 signees play on the offensive side of the ball, which consists of two quarterbacks, four receivers, and two offensive linemen.

Three local players committed to playing for the cherry and silver, La Cueva QB Aidan Armenta, Cleveland athlete Evan Wysong, and Cleveland WR Nic Trujillo, and they understand the challenges that come with joining a two-win team.

“Getting an opportunity to try and turn this thing around and just getting an opportunity to play with some guys from New Mexico and just doing it with them and also doing it with the coaching staff because they believe in New Mexico as much as I do,” said Armenta. “So, I think its just really special and there is no other place I would rather play, honestly at this point. This is when the real work begins like everyone says, and I am just excited for the opportunity and the challenge.”

Headcoach Danny Gonzales said in a press conference on Wednesday that he expects to officially name an offensive coordinator in the coming days and the offenses will have a change in philosophy.

“We’ll have an OC here in the next few days, we’ve got some stuff going through HR that is not done,” he said. “I have said I was looking for a guy that’s been a head coach, that’s experienced, has a system and calls plays. We won’t be a triple team, we won’t be diving into the world that we have been for the last two years. They’re be a schematic change and a very successful one.”