ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team has announced a new defensive coordinator. Troy Reffett, who spend the last three seasons as cornerbacks coach, has been promoted to the DC role.

Reffett brings experience to his new position, as he previously served as the Lobos defensive coordinator in 2008 under Rocky Long. In total, he has served as a DC 14 years at the FBS level at North Texas, ULM and UTEP. While the Lobos has filled the position, head coach Danny Gonzales is still expected to call defensive plays.

“I’m excited to have Coach Reffett serve as defensive coordinator because it will give us continuity in the things we have been doing defensively,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “He has a tremendous track record of success, and he will be able to continue coaching the scheme that has proven to be successful for us over the past few years.”

In addition to the new defensive coordinator, the Lobos are bringing in a new wide receivers coach. Per an ESPN report, UNM is hiring Alabama offensive analyst and former Auburn, Troy and UAB receivers coach, Cornelius Williams. He joins a new offensive staff led by OC Bryant Vincent, who Williams worked with at UAB.