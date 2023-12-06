ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team extended its win streak to seven on Wednesday night. UNM defeated UC Santa Barbara 84-61, largely thanks to a strong defensive effort in the second half.

After the opening 20 minutes, UNM led 42-35. The Gauchos shot 42.4% from the field in the opening half, but the Lobos defense turned it on in the second.

In the final 20 minutes, UNM held UCSB to only 26 points on 28% shooting. The Gauchos shot 0-9 from three.

UNM’s defensive effort forced 19 turnovers, which led to 22 points and aided the Lobos with 23 fast-break points.

On offense, it was the Lobos three young stars doing much of the heavy lifting. Donovan Dent led all scorers with 23, while JT Toppin and Tru Washington finished with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

“We really stepped it up,” said head coach Richard Pitino. “I think our depth is allowing us to keep subbing guys in even though we have one of the best guards in the country out and we’re not missing a beat. Tru Washington has been impressive, Donovan Dent continues to be great. Terrific win and happy for our guys.”