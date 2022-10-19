ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West released preseason awards for the upcoming men’s basketball season on Wednesday. The Lobos were predicted to finish 5th in this year’s poll, and one player was named to the All-Conference team.

Junior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. earned the All-Conference nod, becoming the first player to do so since the 2016-17 season (Elijah Brown and Tim Williams). Other players on this year’s list include Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens, San Diego State’s Matt Bradley, and Wyoming’s Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado.

Last season, Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos with 18.2 points per game and scored in double figures in each of UNM’s conference games. His first campaign in cherry and silver ended in a third-team All-Mountain West selection.