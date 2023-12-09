ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team has now extended its winning streak to eight games. UNM downed Santa Clara 93-76 in Henderson, Nevada during the Jack Jones Classic on Saturday.

UNM sophomore guard once again led all scores, this time with 22 points. In total, the Lobos had five players score in double-figures, including Dent, Jemarl Baker Jr. (17), JT Toppin (11), Tru Washington (11) and Isaac Mushila (11).

Defensively, the Lobos wrecked havoc. UNM forced 26 turnovers and racked up 18 steals.

“We are playing with amazing effort, you know the first half we really held them for a long time without a basket, that’s the 2nd game in a row we have done that,” said coach Pitino. “So, I am proud of our guys, I think we are doing some really good things.”

Now at 9-1 on the year, the Lobos look ahead to the second and final installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry against NMSU. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 15 in Las Cruces. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.