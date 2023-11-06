ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos went 2-0 against Texas Southern to open the 2023-24 season on Monday night. In the Pit double-header, the women’s team opened the night with a 76-59 win, while the men closed things out with a 92-55 victory.

In the men’s game, the Lobos had a complete team effort. 12 players got in the game and the team put up a whopping 45 points off the bench. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led all scorers with 15 points, while freshman JT Toppin recorded a game-high nine rebounds. In total, the Lobos racked up 20 assists and outrebounded the Tigers 53-37.

“Effort was terrific,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “To play that many guys and to not let up, you can play that style of play when you have that type of depth.”

“I think this game was a good testament to show that what we can do together, when we’re all locked in together on the defensive end and rebounding too,” Mashburn Jr. said. “We rebounded really good today. If we can keep up in those categories, we’ll be right were we want to be.”

In the women’s game, it was the first game for the cherry and silver in a new look offense and the Lobos were led by a trio of players. Viane Cumber (22), Aniyah Augmon (20) and Nyah Wilson (17) combined for 59 of UNM’s 76 points. Newcomer Charlie Kohl led the game with nine rebounds as the Lobos won the battle on the boards, 49-36.

While the win looks nice on the stat sheet, coach Bradbury believes there is tons of room for improvement.

“Offensively I thought we were a little sloppy,” said Bradbury. “We turned it over too much. Defensively we didn’t rebound. That’s my initial thought.”

Both the men’s and women’s team will be back in action on Thursday night. The men will play Saint Mary’s on the road while the women will play at Pepperdine.