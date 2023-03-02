ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo baseball team is off to a hot start with some big wins and a 6-1 record. UNM is now set to enter week three with some of the best stats in the country.

The Lobos currently have the best-combined batting average in the nation at .370. Led by first-year Lobo Dylan Ditzenberger with a .519 average, there are currently four ‘Bos hitting above .400 and eight above .400. The production at the plate has led to plenty of runs (87), and the Lobos rank in the top 10 in the country in runs per game.

The cherry and silver has also been solid on the field. There have only been two combined errors committed by the Lobos and the team has an overall fielding percentage of .992, which ranks 6th nationally.

The Lobos are back at Santa Ana Star Field this weekend for a four-game homestand against St. Bonaventure.