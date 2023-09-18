ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque OpenTango is trying to unite the community through music and dance. The group started in 2022 and is trying to make Argentine tango accessible to everyone while growing the community.

Wednesday, September 20, Albuquerque OpenTango is holding a live music event at 7 p.m. at Juno Brewery. The event features music from Quadlensio and free fusion dance class. The group holds regular free classes every Wednesday at Juno and Sundays free advanced fun-damentals classes. For more information, click here.