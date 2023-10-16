NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages.

Skiing and snowboarding

New Mexico is home to many ski resorts that offer a wide range of opportunities for snowboarders and skiers. Below are some places where skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes.

Cross-Country Skiing

If you are looking for something less intense than downhill skiing, cross-country skiing could be a good option as is typically done on rolling landscapes that are gentler than downhill skiing terrain. Some places offer designated areas for cross-country skiing while others can be found in forests and preserves.

Tubing

If you are not a fan of skiing or snowboarding, tubing may be a good alternative. You can slide or spin down the mountain on an inner tube. The following areas have inner tubing options.

Snowshoeing

Another option to get out in the snow is snowshoeing. Below are some places where you can go snowshoeing.

Snowmobiling

If you are looking for more thrill, snowmobiling might be a fun option to try. Below are some places that offer snowmobiling.

Sleigh rides

Taking a sleigh ride may be good if you are looking for an activity that all you have to do is sit, relax, and sightsee.

Ice fishing

If you are looking for an activity that can be challenging at times, ice fishing is available at multiple lakes in New Mexico.

Lakes that are not open to taking fish from or through the ice include Santa Cruz Lake, Bonito Lake and Springer Lake.

Ice skating

There are multiple indoor spots to ice skate in New Mexico, but only a few are available outside. Those outdoor locations are listed below.