NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages.
Skiing and snowboarding
New Mexico is home to many ski resorts that offer a wide range of opportunities for snowboarders and skiers. Below are some places where skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes.
- Angel Fire Resort
- Angel Fire resort is located in the southernmost range of the Rocky Mountains in Angel Fire. There are 80-plus runs that offer something for every ability level.
- Taos Ski Valley
- Taos Ski Valley is located where the Rocky Mountains begin in Taos. It has 110 trails, more than half of which are expert-level.
- Ski Santa Fe
- Ski Santa Fe has more than 60 trails which offer something for every ability level.
- Ski Apache
- Ski Apache in Alto has 55 runs and trails to traverse. A total of 60% of the runs and trails are at the intermediate level.
- Ski Sandia Peak
- Ski Sandia Peak located in Bernalillo County has 35 trails and offers something for all ability levels.
- Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort
- Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort in Vadito has over 40 trails and offers something for all ability levels.
- Ski Cloudcroft
- Ski Cloudcroft in Cloudcroft has 25 trails including eight beginner, seven intermediate, eight advanced and two expert only.
- Red River Ski Area
- Red River Ski Area in Red River has 64 and offers terrain for all abilities.
- Pajarito Mountain Ski Area
- Pajarito Mountain Ski Area in Los Alamos has 44 trails, half of which are at the intermediate level.
Cross-Country Skiing
If you are looking for something less intense than downhill skiing, cross-country skiing could be a good option as is typically done on rolling landscapes that are gentler than downhill skiing terrain. Some places offer designated areas for cross-country skiing while others can be found in forests and preserves.
Tubing
If you are not a fan of skiing or snowboarding, tubing may be a good alternative. You can slide or spin down the mountain on an inner tube. The following areas have inner tubing options.
Snowshoeing
Another option to get out in the snow is snowshoeing. Below are some places where you can go snowshoeing.
Snowmobiling
If you are looking for more thrill, snowmobiling might be a fun option to try. Below are some places that offer snowmobiling.
Sleigh rides
Taking a sleigh ride may be good if you are looking for an activity that all you have to do is sit, relax, and sightsee.
Ice fishing
If you are looking for an activity that can be challenging at times, ice fishing is available at multiple lakes in New Mexico.
Lakes that are not open to taking fish from or through the ice include Santa Cruz Lake, Bonito Lake and Springer Lake.
Ice skating
There are multiple indoor spots to ice skate in New Mexico, but only a few are available outside. Those outdoor locations are listed below.