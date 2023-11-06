ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year, there are multiple opportunities where free food and groceries will be given out in the Albuquerque area during the month of November.

Below you will find a list of giveaways and food resources.

Turkey and Thanksgiving Meal Giveaways

Lerner & Rowe giveaway

What: Lerner & Rowe will giveaway 1,000 meal packages including turkey on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunk or a side door to allow volunteers to place items inside.

will giveaway 1,000 meal packages including turkey on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunk or a side door to allow volunteers to place items inside. Location: Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Time: Noon

Salvation Army Albuquerque

What: Salvation Army Albuquerque will be distributing Thanksgiving food boxes.

Location: The Salvation Army Albuquerque Temple Corps, 501 Broadway Blvd. SE Albuquerque.

When: Nov. 18

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Joy Junction Thanksgiving Feast

What: Joy Junction’s annual Thanksgiving Feast will be held for those who are homeless or hungry.

Location: Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd St NW, Albuquerque.

When: Nov. 22

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

La Mesa Presbyterian Church Feast of Hope

What: Take out boxes of meals. La Mesa Presbyterian Church plans to serve up to 1,200 meals to the community

Location: La Mesa Presbyterian Church, 7401 Copper Ave. NE, Albuquerque.

When: Nov. 23

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it to one of the events listed above, food banks, pantries, and local community organizations distribute food on a weekly basis. See below for food distribution events that are not geared toward Thanksgiving.

Food banks

Roadrunner Foodbank mobile food distributions

What: Roadrunner Foodbank will have three mobile food distribution events before Thanksgiving in Albuquerque. The food distributions will provide a range of food items, however, they are not specifically food items meant for Thanksgiving meal preparations.

Location, date and time: Saturday, Nov. 18 at Rio Grande High School, located at 2300 Arenal Rd. SW from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic signs will be posted to guide attendees. Sunday, Nov. 19 in Roadrunner Food Bank’s parking lot, located at 5840 Office Blvd NE from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic signs will be posted to guide attendees. Monday, Nov. 20 at EXPO New Mexico located at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter the ground using Gate 3 where EXPO New Mexico staff will guide you to the distribution.



Storehouse food distribution

What: The Storehouse gives away free groceries multiple times a month. People can visit one time a month with a valid ID.

Location: 106 Broadway Blvd. SE in downtown Albuquerque.

Dates: Nov. 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

This list will be updated as more events are announced. For more information about where groceries and meals are given away, click here.