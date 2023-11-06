ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year, there are multiple opportunities where free food and groceries will be given out in the Albuquerque area during the month of November.
Below you will find a list of giveaways and food resources.
Story continues below
- Community: First urban Open Space in Bernalillo County celebrated with ribbon cutting
- New Mexico: Jemez Springs hiker missing for weeks; her family wants help finding her
- Local Elections: Less than 10% voter turnout in Bernalillo County so far
- Crime: Man accused of swapping seats with teenager during DWI traffic stop
Turkey and Thanksgiving Meal Giveaways
Lerner & Rowe giveaway
- What: Lerner & Rowe will giveaway 1,000 meal packages including turkey on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunk or a side door to allow volunteers to place items inside.
- Location: Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque.
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 7.
- Time: Noon
Salvation Army Albuquerque
- What: Salvation Army Albuquerque will be distributing Thanksgiving food boxes.
- Location: The Salvation Army Albuquerque Temple Corps, 501 Broadway Blvd. SE Albuquerque.
- When: Nov. 18
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Joy Junction Thanksgiving Feast
- What: Joy Junction’s annual Thanksgiving Feast will be held for those who are homeless or hungry.
- Location: Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd St NW, Albuquerque.
- When: Nov. 22
- Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
La Mesa Presbyterian Church Feast of Hope
- What: Take out boxes of meals. La Mesa Presbyterian Church plans to serve up to 1,200 meals to the community
- Location: La Mesa Presbyterian Church, 7401 Copper Ave. NE, Albuquerque.
- When: Nov. 23
- Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
If you can’t make it to one of the events listed above, food banks, pantries, and local community organizations distribute food on a weekly basis. See below for food distribution events that are not geared toward Thanksgiving.
Food banks
Roadrunner Foodbank mobile food distributions
- What: Roadrunner Foodbank will have three mobile food distribution events before Thanksgiving in Albuquerque. The food distributions will provide a range of food items, however, they are not specifically food items meant for Thanksgiving meal preparations.
- Location, date and time:
- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Rio Grande High School, located at 2300 Arenal Rd. SW from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic signs will be posted to guide attendees.
- Sunday, Nov. 19 in Roadrunner Food Bank’s parking lot, located at 5840 Office Blvd NE from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic signs will be posted to guide attendees.
- Monday, Nov. 20 at EXPO New Mexico located at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter the ground using Gate 3 where EXPO New Mexico staff will guide you to the distribution.
Storehouse food distribution
- What: The Storehouse gives away free groceries multiple times a month. People can visit one time a month with a valid ID.
- Location: 106 Broadway Blvd. SE in downtown Albuquerque.
- Dates: Nov. 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22.
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon
This list will be updated as more events are announced. For more information about where groceries and meals are given away, click here.