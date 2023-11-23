ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A restaurant in downtown Albuquerque made sure that everyone in the community had something good to eat this Thanksgiving. Lindy’s Diner opened its doors to provide turkey, sides, and dessert to those in need.

“It’s hard to see a lot of the homelessness here, and it’s one day that we can make an all-out effort to, kind of, give back to them. And it gives them something to look forward to, to be able to be around other people and to have a normal day; to just come into a restaurant and sit down and eat and be served,” says Dawn Vatoseow, co-owner of Lindy’s Diner.

The owners say serving Thanksgiving meals is the way they can help the less fortunate. This is the eighth year that Lindy’s Diner has served Thanksgiving meals.