Lindy’s Diner serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People were able to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal Thursday thanks to a historic downtown diner. Lindy’s Diner prepared around 250 free meals for the community this year.

All of the food was donated. The diner opted to focus on takeout this year, to keep everyone safe. The owner was happy to bring the event back this year after last year’s was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“We’re just very thankful to still be in business right now, after everything that’s gone on lately. We like to give back to the community a little bit, that’s the whole purpose. They seem to enjoy it and we’re thrilled to do it,” said owner Steve Vatoseow.

The diner has been doing this annual Thanksgiving dinner since 2015.

