BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County‘s Natural Resource Services is planning on hosting a workshop to teach community members how to passively harvest rainwater. The workshop will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 40 Carlito Springs Road in Cedar Crest.

The workshop will explain how to design, install, and maintain a rainwater harvesting system, teaching homeowners how to collect rainwater from their roofs. Those who attend will have the chance to win a 100-gallon rain barrel via a drawing.

Workshop Topics

Why harvest rainwater?

Evaluating sites for rainwater harvesting features.

Sizing rainwater harvesting features.

Installing rainwater harvesting features basins, swales, and soil sponges.

Selecting plants.

Mulch.

Watering, pruning, and weeding.

The workshop is a part of BernCo’s Backyard Farming series from the Open Space division. There are only 30 spots open for the workshop, and the county says it is filling up quickly.

To register for the workshop, click here. To learn more about the county’s Backyard Farming series, click here.