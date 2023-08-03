BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is holding a free composting workshop on Saturday, August 5, where community members can learn to turn their kitchen and yard waste into fertilizer. The workshop is part of a quarterly composting series and will be taught by a master composter, Mary Green.

The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Gutiérrez-Hubbell Open Space Agricultural Center at 5945 Isleta Boulevard. The class is free, but participants must register ahead of time. To register, visit this link.

The county’s composting workshop is part of its larger backyard farming series. The program teaches topics like passive rainwater harvesting, sheepskin mineral tanning, and more. To view the full schedule of workshops, click here.