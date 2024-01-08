LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces star volleyball player Addison Massey was named Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year Monday. Massey is the seventh volleyball player from Las Cruces to win the honor. The 6-foot sophomore outside hitter led the Bulldawgs to a 26-2 record and the Class 5A state championship this past season.

Massey recorded 450 kills and 249 digs, including 22 kills and 12 digs in the Bulldawgs’ 3-1 win over Cibola High in the state final. Massey is home-schooled and has a 4.0 GPA.