ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Landmark Musicals is a nonprofit theater company that produces live music theater in Albuquerque using local actors and a live orchestra. Landmark is putting on a show for the entire family ‘Music Man.’

Music Man premiers November 25 at 7 p.m. at Rodey Theater on the University of New Mexico Campus. The show follows a con man who comes to a city in Iowa to steal from people in the town by creating a boys’ band. The warm and funny show features well-known music, entertaining characters and dancing. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Performance Schedule: