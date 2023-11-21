ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Landmark Musicals is a nonprofit theater company that produces live music theater in Albuquerque using local actors and a live orchestra. Landmark is putting on a show for the entire family ‘Music Man.’
Story continues below
- Podcast: Catching up with New Mexico’s former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez
- Crime: Man accused of shooting Española protestor will stay behind bars before trial
- New Mexico: Avian flu found in San Juan County after 13 chickens die
- Community: Meet one of the Albuquerque International Sunport therapy dogs
Music Man premiers November 25 at 7 p.m. at Rodey Theater on the University of New Mexico Campus. The show follows a con man who comes to a city in Iowa to steal from people in the town by creating a boys’ band. The warm and funny show features well-known music, entertaining characters and dancing. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Performance Schedule:
- Sat, Nov. 25 – 7:00pm
- Sun, Nov. 26 – 2:00pm
- Fri, Dec. 1 – 7:00pm
- Sat, Dec. 2 – 7:00pm
- Sun, Dec. 3 – 2:00pm
- Fri, Dec. 8 – 7:00pm
- Sat, Dec. 9 – 7:00pm
- Sun, Dec. 10 – 2:00pm