ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Experimental Aircraft Association is a community of recreational pilots and builders dedicated to sharing a love of aviation. The groups is organizing the Land of Enchantment Fly-in Event at Double Eagle Airport on September 23.

The event opens at 7 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m., with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. The event is free to attend and will feature aircraft displays, a flight formation team (weather permitting), live music, food trucks and all things aviation. Organizers say they are even working with the Air Force to possible have a V-22 to display at the show. For more information on the organization and the event, click here.