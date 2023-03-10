NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Free sandbags are available for residents in La Plata County as the county takes measures to help residents prepare for flooding. The county explains that heavy rains combined with an above-average snow season could raise the danger of flooding in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico areas.

Sandbags can help protect property and structures during floods by creating a barricade. Residents of La Plata County can pick up premade sandbags or fill their own at several locations.

Sandbag Locations

La Plata County Fairgrounds 2500 Main Avenue Fill your own – bags provided

Bayfield Town Hall 1199 Bayfield Parkway Fill your own – bags provided

Upper Pine River Fire Station (starting Monday, Mar. 13) 75 Clover Drive, Bayfield Filled bags available

Ft. Lewis Mesa Fire Department (starting Monday, Mar. 13) 22868 Highway 140, Hesperus Filled bags available



For more information, contact Ted Holteen at 970-382-6265.