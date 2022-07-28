ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students who need supplies for the first day of school can stop by the 5th Annual La Familia Growers Market Friday. They’re giving out 500 backpacks filled with supplies for students of any age.

The grower’s market is at Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The child has to be present to get the backpack which will be handed out around 5:30 p.m. There will also be a booth to get kids vaccinated against COVID.