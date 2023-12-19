ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva Bears quarterback Cameron Dyer led his team to a 10-3 and a Class 6A football championship this season. Wednesday Dyer was named the 2023 MaxPreps New Mexico Player of the Year. Earlier this month Dyer was named the New Mexico Ford Dealers/ Fox New Mexico Friday Night Football Class 6A Player of the Year.

The Bears got a slow 0-3 start to the season before going on a 10 game winning streak. Dyer had 2,402 yards passing yards this season with 23 touchdowns through the air. The six-foot-five, 195-pound junior quarterback also rushed for 1,359 yards, adding 23 rushing touchdowns to his stats. Dyer rushed for at least 100 yards in each of his final eight games.

Before the season started Dyer talked about his role as a leader. “We all got to compete and as the quarterback you got to be the leader of your team and stuff like that,” said Dyer. “You pretty much got to be a team player and not the selfish kind of player. I just think that’s really good. I’m going to stay true to that.”