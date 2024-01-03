ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva Bears multi-sport athlete Cameron Dyer has started his 2024 with another honor. Dyer has been named the Gatorade New Mexico Football Player of the Year. He is the fourth from La Cueva to receive the honor.

The talented junior led his team to a Class 6A championship this past season with a 10-3 record. Dyer passed for 2,897 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had 1,492 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns on the ground. Dyer did it all while maintaining a 3.62 GPA in the classroom.

The six-foot-four, 185-pound Dyer hasn’t picked a college to attend yet. He spent last offseason traveling to various camps and enhancing his skills.