ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APS Metro Soccer Championships wrapped up Friday night at the APS Soccer Complex. La Cueva was represented in both title games, as the boys played Rio Rancho and the Girls played Albuquerque Academy.

On the boys side, the boys jumped out to an early first half lead thanks to the hustle of Emari Camu. The sophomore beat the keeper to a loose ball and was able to chip it in to an uncontested net. In the second half, the Bears added to their lead with a PK off the foot of Gabriel Ramierez-Orono, and that would be all La Cueva needed in the 2-1 win.

On the girls side, the Bears were able to dominate from the start. Thanks to multiple goals from Tessa Updegraff, the Bears took a 3-0 lead into halftime and were able to cruise to a win in the second, with a 3-1 final score.