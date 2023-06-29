ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year award was announced on Thursday. This year’s honor went to La Cueva freshman Tanner Montano.

In his first campaign with the Bears, Montano finished as a state champion. The freshman took home the gold in the state tournament in long jump with a leap of 23′ 7.75″, which ranked 38th nationally among high schoolers. He also finished second in the 100M and 200M dash.

Montano’s success helped the Bears achieve a second place finish as a team at the state meet.