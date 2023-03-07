ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number four seed Carlsbad Cavegirls and 5th ranked La Cueva bears battled in the Pit Tuesday morning for the right to advance to the semi-finals. In a low scoring affair, La Cueva came out victorious 44-26.

After a poor shooting performance by both sides in the first half, the Bears picked it up in the third quarter, improving their shooting percentage to 53.3%. La Cueva was able to grow its lead to as many as 22 and sealed the victory.

La Cueva will now play the winner of Sandia and Hobbs on Thursday at 9:45 am.